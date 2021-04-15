Bill Belichick on QBs: Interesting group in draft, a lot of ways to do it

Posted by Josh Alper on April 15, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick held a pre-draft press conference on Thursday afternoon and the quarterback position came up multiple times during his 20-plus minutes with the media.

Belichick said early in the session that there are “a lot of ways to do it” when discussing what he’s looking for in a quarterback and said that teams have to adapt to the skills of the players on hand rather than chase trends that may exist around the league.

Right now, the players on hand in New England are Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. Some have wondered if that group may grow in the first round of this month’s draft, but Belichick’s answer to a question about what he’s seen from this year’s group of prospects didn’t provide much of a hint.

“It’s definitely an interesting group,” Belichick said.

Belichick was asked if he’d “overdraft” a quarterback because he didn’t think he’d be around for a later pick and said he wouldn’t rule it out, although he noted that would be true of a player at any position. He had a similar answer when it came to potentially moving up the board, which leaves things as open as they can be two weeks ahead of draft day.

  2. I believe the Pats are prime candidates to trade with Atlanta. Don’t think BB will quibble over the cost if the QB he likes is there.

  3. I’m not going to tell you if I like this group of quarterbacks or not. I’ll wait and see if the Patriots draft one then give my opinion.

  5. If the Pats never win anything else we will have proof the answer to the question ‘How did they do it all those years?’ now resides in Tampa Bay.

  6. the genius speaks

    And only the fools listen.

    Typical day on PFT…..three threads on the Pats….the bias is showing.

  9. Is it possible he got lucky with Brady, and now he’s back in the same boat as all the other coaches looking for a franchise QB.

  10. If the quarterback the Patriots are interested in is still there past the 5th pick then I wouldn’t be surprised if they made an attempt to move up to get him, but at the same time if the Patriots traded out, and moved back, I wouldn’t be surprised either. Bill does what Bill does based on what he thinks is best for the team at the time he does it, and if that doesn’t make any sense it’s because neither does Bill’s past moves in the draft

    A big part is in Tampa for sure, but Bill’s D is what got them there and won the games most of the time

    Waaaaaa “three threads about the Patriots “
    “I’m a Steelers fan but let me click on the Patriots threads to cry about it”

  13. Try drafting some barely rated, undersized skinny kid with a daddy body in the sixth round and see if you can catch lightning in a bottle.

    Yeah….like in the SB against the Eagles where BB refused to play their starting CB and Bill’s defense didn’t stop the Eagles even once

