Browns players: We are exercising right not to attend in-person work

Getty Images

In his role as NFL Players Association president, Browns center JC Tretter has been advocating for a virtual offseason program this year.

On Thursday, Tretter’s teammates issued a statement saying that they agree with him and players from other teams who have said they will not be taking part in any in-person work this offseason.

“The NFL’s memo outlining how they plan to implement voluntary workouts falls short of what we as players believe is adequate,” the statement said. “The Cleveland Browns players agree that a virtual offseason, like we had last year, is the best decision for everyone in our league.”

“COVID-19 continues to affect our players, our families and our communities, and we must continue to take it seriously. In addition to the ongoing threat of the pandemic, felt healthier both mentally and physically last year, which we attribute to sufficient recovery time and the lack of additional wear and tear on our bodies during the spring months.”

“For those reasons, we stand in solidarity with players from other clubs by exercising our CBA right to not attend in-person voluntary workouts this offseason. We are professionals who train year-round, wherever we spend our offseason. As we proved last year, we will be ready to compete this upcoming season.”

Thursday’s announcement was the seventh from players saying most or all of their players would not take participate in the planned in-person work this offseason.