Cardinals announce five signings, including Ryan Bee, Tavien Feaster

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced the signings of receiver Andre Baccellia, defensive lineman Ryan Bee, running back Tavien Feaster, linebacker Jamell Garcia-Williams and receiver Darece Roberson, Jr. on Thursday.

In 2020, Baccellia spent training camp with the Chiefs and Patriots after signing with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie out of the University of Washington. Baccellia, 24, played 48 games at Washington and caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Bee played one game with the Washington Football Team as a rookie in 2019 and had one tackle after entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent from Marshall. He spent the majority of his rookie season on Washington’s practice squad before being released following training camp in 2020.

Feaster spent time on the practice squads of the Lions and Giants in 2020 as a rookie. He entered the league with Jacksonville as an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Carolina. Feaster played at South Carolina in 2019 as a graduate transfer after spending his first three seasons at Clemson.

Garcia-Williams signed with San Francisco as an undrafted rookie free agent from UAB in 2019. The 49ers released him following training camp that season. Garcia-Williams was a defensive lineman in college.

Roberson played collegiately at Wayne State University.