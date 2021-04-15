CeeDee Lamb looking to be “better version” of himself in 2021

Getty Images

The NFL may approve a rule change allowing wide receivers to wear single-digit numbers, but Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb will be keeping the same look he sported as a rookie.

Lamb wore No. 2 at Oklahoma, but followed in the footsteps of previous star receivers like Dez Bryant, Michael Irvin, and Drew Pearson by donning No. 88 in Dallas. He said the new number “is definitely it for me.”

While Lamb will look the same, he wants to make a bigger impact on the field. He had 74 catches for 935 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, but is looking to top that in his second season.

“I want to focus on me being better for the team and definitely want to be as impactful on the team as I possibly can,” Lams said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Naturally, the team will get better. We started a whole new system if you will. We got a new defensive coordinator. Offensively, we got everybody back. It’s a whole new role. I’m looking to be a better version of myself. To be better than last year and if everyone has that mind-set as a collective group we’ll be better.”

Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup remain on hand at receiver, so there will be plenty of competition for passes. The hope is that Dak Prescott is the one throwing all of them this time around and the Cowboys Offense should be a better version of itself if that’s the case.