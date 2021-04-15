Chris Carson: Seattle’s rushing game “can be something special”

Getty Images

After Chris Carson agreed to return to the Seahawks, Russell Wilson went on social media to endorse the move. Wilson was “definitely in my ear” about re-signing, the running back said Thursday.

Carson will start, but Rashaad Penny also will get playing time. The Seahawks drafted Penny in the first round in 2018, but he played only three games last season while continuing to recover from a knee injury.

While #letrusscook became the battle cry early last season when Wilson helped get the Seahawks off to a 6-1 start as the offense averaged 34.3 points and 414.4 yards per game, the rest of the season didn’t go as well. That prompted coach Pete Carroll to say after the season that he wants the Seahawks to get back to running it more and running it better.

Carson believes he and Penny can get the job done.

“I think we can be one of the top rushing duos in the league,’’ Carson said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “We both bring a different feel to the game, like different attributes. But we complement each other so well. I feel like his limit is ridiculous once he starts getting his feet wet in the game. I think it’s going to be something special.’’

Carson’s 12 100-yard games since 2018 are fifth-most in the NFL, but after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, he rushed for only 681 in 12 games last season. The Seahawks were 2-2 in the four games Carson missed with a foot injury.

“Man, that was my whole goal last season was to play 16 games,’’ Carson said. “And when it didn’t happen, going through that period was stressful.’’

Neither Carson nor Penny ever has played a full, 16-game schedule. The team hopes both can make it through a full, 17-game season this season.