Cowboys players had a Wednesday video conference on OTA boycott

Five teams have issued statements regarding an intention to boycott on-field, in-facility offseason work. At least four teams won’t be asked to do so, given the number of players on those rosters with significant workout bonuses.

That leaves 23 teams that have not yet made it known whether they’ll be taking collective action against offseason workouts.

One team, the Cowboys, recently had a players-only Zoom video conference to discuss the recommendation from the union that players not attend. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it happened on Wednesday, April 14 at 5:00 p.m. CT.

To date, the Cowboys have issued no statement that they’ll join in the boycott. They still could, literally at any minute. Or maybe they won’t. Really, will any team that decides not to do so issue a statement through the union? It’s highly doubtful.

The situation invites curiosity, however. How many teams have held a similar call, but have decided not to proceed with a boycott? How many teams have actually had a vote among the players on the subject, and what was the outcome of that vote?

The NFLPA continues to recommend that players stay away. If they plan to work out somewhere in advance of training camp, there continues to be every good reason to do so in a place where they’ll have access to better equipment and facilities — and more importantly financial protection against injuries that may happen.