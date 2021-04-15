Dennis Gardeck, Kylie Fitts sign Cardinals tenders

Getty Images

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck was very productive in a limited number of defensive snaps in 2020 and he’ll be back with the Cardinals to try to build on that effort.

The Cardinals announced that Gardeck signed his restricted free agent tender on Thursday. He was tendered at the second-round level and will make $3.384 million this season.

Gardeck had seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits in 94 defensive snaps before tearing his ACL in late December. The timing of the injury makes it far from guaranteed that he will be ready in time for the start of the season.

The Cardinals also announced linebacker Kylie Fitts signed his free agent tender. He had nine tackles and a forced fumble last season.