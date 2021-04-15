Diontae Spencer re-signs with Broncos

Getty Images

Wide receiver/kick returner Diontae Spencer is officially back with the Broncos for the 2021 season.

The Broncos tendered Spencer as an exclusive rights free agent, which left him with the choice of re-signing or sitting out as he was barred from talking to other teams once the tender was applied. Spencer’s agent David Canter announced on Thursday that Spencer has signed that tender.

Spencer has played 27 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons and made most of his impact in the return game. He has averaged 23.9 yards per kickoff return and 11 yards per punt return. He returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown in a December win last season and was named the AFC special teams player of the week a few days later.

Spencer also had nine catches for 57 yards and six carries for 25 yards over the last two seasons.