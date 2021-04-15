Dispute brewing in New York State over vaccine requirement to attend Bills games

Getty Images

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said this week that fans attending Bills games in the fall would be required to show they’re vaccinated. But New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says no such requirement is legal.

“I don’t think the county executive is legally correct,” Cuomo said, via the Buffalo News. “But besides that, we tend to work in a collaborative with local government, and we’re just not there yet to make those decisions.”

Poloncarz responded that policies and procedures at the Bills’ home stadium are under county authority, and the governor has no say on the matter.

“The state has not approved most of the things – actually the state approves almost nothing that we do at the facility,” he said.

It’s possible that this will come down to a legal battle, with courts deciding whether the county has the authority to require proof of vaccination before admittance to the stadium. Regardless, what’s clear is that even if fans don’t legally have to get vaccinated, they should. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and the sooner everyone gets one, the sooner we can go back to enjoying full football stadiums — and everything else we took for granted 14 months ago.