Posted by Michael David Smith on April 15, 2021, 8:43 AM EDT
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said this week that fans attending Bills games in the fall would be required to show they’re vaccinated. But New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says no such requirement is legal.

I don’t think the county executive is legally correct,” Cuomo said, via the Buffalo News. “But besides that, we tend to work in a collaborative with local government, and we’re just not there yet to make those decisions.”

Poloncarz responded that policies and procedures at the Bills’ home stadium are under county authority, and the governor has no say on the matter.

“The state has not approved most of the things – actually the state approves almost nothing that we do at the facility,” he said.

It’s possible that this will come down to a legal battle, with courts deciding whether the county has the authority to require proof of vaccination before admittance to the stadium. Regardless, what’s clear is that even if fans don’t legally have to get vaccinated, they should. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and the sooner everyone gets one, the sooner we can go back to enjoying full football stadiums — and everything else we took for granted 14 months ago.

8 responses to “Dispute brewing in New York State over vaccine requirement to attend Bills games

  1. As a Bills season ticket holder, I support the county’s decision requiring those in attendance to be vaccinated. This makes complete sense from a public health policy standpoint. There is no constitutional right, state of federal, to attend NFL games. Deciding to not get vaccinated will inevitably have consequences, not being able to watch a NFL game in a stadium with thousands of other people is reasonably one of them.

  2. Why get a vaccine if we are not going to open things up ? If everyone is vaccinated in a full stadium what’s the problem ?

    Why?
    People who are fully vaccinated are getting covid again.

  4. These counties over ruling states rulings is getting old fast. Fall in line. Know your role. Get off your high horse county health person.

  7. I swear, in 100 years people are gonna look back on this pandemic and just wonder at how stupid and petty people were. Millions of people have died worldwide and yet we keep hearing it’s not a “deadly” virus.

    Masks, vaccinations, social distancing – these aren’t measures to stifle your personal freedoms, they’re meant to save lives.

    Of course, the call for full stadiums and returning to normal as numbers are spiking again in many parts of the country and the world seems misguided and premature.

  8. I agree with theCounty Exec and you Mr Smith. People SHOULD be getting the vaccine, PERIOD! In addition, the NFL should be mandating the players for their own safety. I don’t get the great debate here at all. The vaccine is safe and upto 98% effective. The NFLPA needs to get with the program and advocate vaccination.

