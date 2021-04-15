Falcons, Cordarrelle Patterson agree to deal

Getty Images

Cordarrelle Patterson‘s next stop will be in Atlanta.

Patterson and the Falcons have agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 30-year-old Patterson has played the last two years in Chicago and previously had stints with the Patriots, Raiders and Vikings.

Originally a first-round pick in Minnesota in 2013, Patterson never became the elite receiver the Vikings hoped he would be, but he’s a versatile player who can line up at both receiver and running back and is also one of the best kickoff returners in NFL history.

Last year in Chicago, Patterson had 21 catches for 132 yards, 64 carries for 232 yards and 35 kickoff returns for a league-leading 1,017 yards.