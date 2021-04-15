Falcons sign Duron Harmon

Getty Images

When the Falcons announced the signing of wide receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson on Thursday, they revealed they’d brought in another player.

Safety Duron Harmon has signed with Atlanta on a one-year deal.

Harmon spent 2020 with the Lions after playing his first seven seasons for the Patriots. Harmon received the most playing time of his career with Detroit’s defense, starting all 16 games and recording 73 total tackles, two interceptions, and five passes defensed.

Harmon, who turned 30 in January, also played significant special teams snaps, as he was on the field for 27 percent of the unit’s reps.

A former third-round pick, Harmon has appeared in 127 games with 45 starts. He has 19 career interceptions and 33 passes defensed.