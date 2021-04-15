Giants players announce they won’t attend in-person voluntary workouts

Getty Images

Giants players released a statement through the NFLPA announcing they will not take part in voluntary in-person workouts at the team facility.

Players from seven other teams have made similar announcements, declaring some or all of their players will not take participate in planned in-person work this offseason.

“Our team is a strong, unified brotherhood of professionals who love the game of football and work year-round to perfect our craft,” the statement from Giants players reads. “We also have to make the best decisions to protect our health and safety, which is why players on our team are exercising our CBA right to not attend in-person voluntary workouts. We stand in solidarity with players across our league who are making informed decisions with the help of our union, both in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and what the data shows about the benefits to our overall health and safety.”

The virtual portion of the offseason program begins Monday. The NFL announced Wednesday that Phase Three, the only phase that will consist of on-field work, will include 10 on-field voluntary in-person practices and a three-day mandatory minicamp that will run from May 24-June 18.