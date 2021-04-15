Jim Irsay: Justin Houston could come back

Getty Images

Pass rusher Justin Houston took a visit to Baltimore to meet with the Ravens on Wednesday, but there’s been no word of an imminent agreement with the AFC North club.

That leaves the door open for a return to Indianapolis. While the Colts have not moved to re-sign the veteran at this point, team owner Jim Irsay said on Wednesday that the team still needs to bolster its pass rush and that a return could happen.

“Justin could come back, there’s some other options in free agency and the draft,” Irsay said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Timing could work in favor of another year with the Colts. Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that the Ravens won’t sign an unrestricted free agent before May 3 because that is the deadline for signings to count as part of the compensatory pick formula. The Ravens have long prized those picks and are in line for them after losing the likes of Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue this offseason.