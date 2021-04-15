Jim McMahon: Packers are the best organization I played for, Bears are where QBs go to die

Getty Images

The only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl for the Bears has made some comments that won’t go over well in Chicago.

Jim McMahon, who started his career in Chicago and ended it in Green Bay, told 1252 Sports that Green Bay was the best franchise he was with in the NFL.

“It was the best team, or the best organization, that I’ve played for of the seven teams I’ve played for,” McMahon said. “By far. From top to bottom it was great people.”

McMahon was the Bears’ first-round draft pick in 1982, won Super Bowl XX with the 1985 Bears, and stayed in Chicago through the 1988 season. He then had stints with the Chargers, Eagles, Vikings, Cardinals and Browns before going to the Packers, where he won a Super Bowl XXXI ring as Brett Favre’s backup. McMahon said the Bears have always emphasized defense and the running game and have never been able to develop a quarterback.

“I think it’s where quarterbacks go to die,” McMahon said.

McMahon isn’t much of a fan these days. Asked what the Bears should do in the draft, he said, “I don’t know, don’t watch them, don’t care. I wouldn’t know what they need or who they’re thinking of drafting.”