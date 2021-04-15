Jim McMahon: Packers are the best organization I played for, Bears are where QBs go to die

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 15, 2021, 4:50 AM EDT
Jim McMahon Packers
Getty Images

The only starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl for the Bears has made some comments that won’t go over well in Chicago.

Jim McMahon, who started his career in Chicago and ended it in Green Bay, told 1252 Sports that Green Bay was the best franchise he was with in the NFL.

“It was the best team, or the best organization, that I’ve played for of the seven teams I’ve played for,” McMahon said. “By far. From top to bottom it was great people.”

McMahon was the Bears’ first-round draft pick in 1982, won Super Bowl XX with the 1985 Bears, and stayed in Chicago through the 1988 season. He then had stints with the Chargers, Eagles, Vikings, Cardinals and Browns before going to the Packers, where he won a Super Bowl XXXI ring as Brett Favre’s backup. McMahon said the Bears have always emphasized defense and the running game and have never been able to develop a quarterback.

“I think it’s where quarterbacks go to die,” McMahon said.

McMahon isn’t much of a fan these days. Asked what the Bears should do in the draft, he said, “I don’t know, don’t watch them, don’t care. I wouldn’t know what they need or who they’re thinking of drafting.”

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Jim McMahon: Packers are the best organization I played for, Bears are where QBs go to die

  1. Just googled it, Jim McMahon is 61 years old. 61 !!!

    Where has the time gone, flown by !!!

  2. Guy has a long history of concussions that can be traced back to his time in Chicago, so naturally with all of the suffering he has gone through in retirement he is going to feel this way about the Bears. I hope he finds peace and good health. Even with all of the concussion damage, he is spot on here. Guy had to completely sacrifice his body for Chicago and they didn’t do much to recognize or take care of him after they used him up.

  3. Jim, the 85 Bears could have had a Mop or Broom at the QB position and still would have destroyed the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. While I can’t argue with you, way to bite the hand that fed you, career backup guy.

  4. Alrighty then. Dont blame the bears cuz your career died jimmy boy. Huge ego…lack of talent…and injuries did that. Yes u won a super bowl but if you can see reality youve gotta know that was due to the defense. Hell you were Trent Dilfer before Trent Dilfer was Trent Dilfer!!!!

  5. A former browns QB says another organization is where QBs go to die? Looks like we moved up a spot in the QB hell power rankings! Of course those were the modell browns organization he’s talking about but I’ll take it!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.