Justin Fields is now the betting favorite to go third overall

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

On March 29, North Dakota St. quarterback Trey Lance was the favorite to be the third overall pick in the draft. Then, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones became the favorite. Now, there’s a third favorite to go third overall.

PointsBet has made Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields the favorite to become the pick of the 49ers at No. 3

Currently, Fields has odds of -125 for to hear his name called as the third player picked, two weeks from tonight. Jones is +100, and Lance is +450.

On March 29, Lance was the favorite at +130. Fields had odds of +150, and Jones stood at +160. By April 8, Jones moved to -200 favorite, with Fields at +250 and Lance at +300.

Now, it’s Fields.

The reason for the shift isn’t clear. Surely, the 49ers aren’t investing three first-round picks and a third-round pick without having a damn good idea as to their intended selection. There’s a fine line, frankly, between building a mystery and creating the impression that the 49ers traded up without a firm and specific plan.

Also, keep this simple reality of the NFL’s ultimate reality show in mind. For the same reason that the powers-that-be don’t want picks to be tipped during the draft, they also don’t want a bunch of picks to be set in stone before the draft begins. Already, it’s widely presumed that the Jaguars will take Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 and the Jets will take Zach Wilson at No. 2. If the 49ers make their plans known, why tune in for the first hour of the draft?

So don’t be surprised if reporters and analysts who work for the networks that will televise the draft to try to keep the plans at No. 3 and beyond as vague and uncertain as possible, for as long as possible. Indeed, why would anyone watch the ultimate reality show is the ultimate reality already is known?

13 responses to “Justin Fields is now the betting favorite to go third overall

  2. You don’t trade all that for Mac Jones. Not sure I would for any of the QBs not named Lawrence. Aren’t going to get more than two good QBs out of this bunch. Sorry. I know at this time everyone thinks 5 starters are coming out of the draft but QBs have been over drafted ever since the rookie wage scale and 5th year option.

  4. Throw down a hundy on Lance and a couple more on Fields and come home with at least one extra hundy in your pocket because Jones ain’t it.

  5. It’s the so called insiders spewing on their networks without having a clue about what is going to happen. Jay Glazer is the only one of them worth their salt.

  6. I called Hurts out as “one that got away” last year and nailed it. If Fields drops this year he’s my current pick for this years “one that got away”.

  7. BuckyBadger says:
    April 15, 2021 at 7:00 pm
    They have been over drafted but by spots not rounds. Drafting a guy at #3 instead of #15, the player should be a starter on a team with decent coaching. But when QBs are going to the Jets, the Jaguars, the Bears… what do you think is going to happen? How many top 20 quarterbacks have those three teams developed in the last twenty years?

  8. This would make sense. Jones could have been had with a trade at 9 with Denver for less compensation. I think Fields would have been taken by Atlanta at 4 so they had to get to 3. Will be fun to find out…

  9. Can we just admit we have no clue who is going where after the first pick?

  10. Just has always seemed like the pick to me. Why would they have had to trade up for Jones? He wasn’t even considered a first rounder until this year. Fields reminds me of a young Cam Newton, and that coupled with the Shanahan running game would be a very intriguing fit.

