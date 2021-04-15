Mac Jones: Not comparing myself to Tom Brady, but I want to emulate his competitiveness

Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones wants to make clear that he’s not comparing himself to Tom Brady. But there are some traits he thinks he and Brady have in common.

Jones said in an interview with Kirk Herbstreit on ESPN that he does think he has some similarities to Brady, in that people haven’t always been impressed with him as a physical specimen, but he has the competitive fire that motivates him to win.

“I don’t like to compare myself to him, I’ve got a long way to go,” Jones said. “But coming out of college it was, doesn’t have arm strength, can’t throw a spiral, can’t move. I can do that stuff, but it’s more like the intangible stuff. . . . He’s got the fire still, and that’s why he’s so good.”

One area where Jones is not like Brady is that Brady was a sixth-round draft pick, while Jones is expected to hear his name called early in the first round, two weeks from tonight.