Nine new Hall of Famers will be enshrined posthumously as part of NFL draft festivities

Getty Images

Nine new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have their enshrinement ceremonies take place during draft weekend.

The nine deceased new members of the Hall of Fame will be recognized during a special that will air on NFL Network after the third day of the draft.

Those being honored include eight members of the extra-large Centennial Class of 2020, whose enshrinement was delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic: Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle and George Young. Also being honored that night is Bill Nunn from the Class of 2021.

The enshrinement show will include video footage of each new member of the Hall of Fame and the unveiling of their bronze busts, which their families will place inside the Hall of Fame museum after the show.

The regular enshrinement ceremonies will be on Saturday, August 7 for the Class of 2020 and on Sunday, August 8 for the Class of 2021.