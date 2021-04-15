Raiders players will not participate in voluntary in-person workouts

Getty Images

Raiders players announced Thursday night they have voted not to participate in voluntary in-person workouts this offseason.

They join players from the Browns, Giants, Patriots, Broncos, Seahawks, Lions, Bears and Bucs in releasing a statement that some or all of their players will not take participate in planned in-person work that begins next month.

“We have come together as a team to discuss the important issues related to our health and safety,” the statement from Raiders players reads. “We know the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on our membership, our families and our home city of Las Vegas this past year, and we continue to feel for everyone in our community and our country who has been impacted by the coronavirus.

“Given the data and facts shared by our union about reduced injuries and other health benefits of the virtual offseason last year, players from our team will not participate in a voluntary in-person workout program. We respect those players on our team and across the NFL who have contractual incentives linked to their participation in the program, but we stand in solidarity with our fellow players who are making the best decision on behalf of themselves and their families.”

The virtual portion of the offseason program begins Monday. The NFL announced Wednesday that Phase Three, the only phase that will consist of on-field work, will include 10 on-field voluntary in-person practices and a three-day mandatory minicamp that will run from May 24-June 18.