Raiders waive Maurice Hurst and Arden Key; release Kyle Sloter

The Raiders have released a pair of defensive linemen who were part of the team’s first draft class after Jon Gruden returned as their head coach in 2018.

The team announced that they have released defensive tackle Maurice Hurst and defensive end Arden Key. They also released quarterback Kyle Sloter.

Hurst was a fifth-round pick in 2018 and he started 17 of the 41 games he played for the team. He had 76 tackles, eight sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries while with the team.

The Raiders signed Solomon Thomas and Quinton Jefferson while re-signing Johnathan Hankins this offseason.

Key was a third-round pick and he had 49 tackles and three sacks in 37 appearances for the team.