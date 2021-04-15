Report: Amazon to embrace “your game, your way” approach to NFL broadcasts

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT
In 2023, Amazon completely takes over Thursday Night Football. With games on the Prime streaming service, and with Amazon already making multiple options available for the viewing of its 10-times-per-season TNF simulcast, a revolution could be coming regarding the manner in which viewers consume game content.

As explained by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon is embracing the concept of “your game, your way” when envisioning its production of NFL games on Thursdays.

Beyond hiring its own team for play-by-play and commentary, Amazon could (as explained by Marchand) incorporate local radio feeds. It also could opt for an annoucerless stream of the game.

NBC once televised an annoucerless game. On a December Saturday in 1980, the Jets beat the Dolphins in a game that had no one talking. It was a one-time event.

It could happen weekly in 2023, if Amazon decides to use a stream with broadcast ambient sounds and graphics but no broadcaster audio.

The beauty of a streaming-only platform is that Amazon can do whatever it wants, setting up as many alternate streams and rolling the total traffic up into one number. Given that Amazon has a path to a playoff game based on the total viewership of its Thursday night games, there’s a major premium to be placed on originality, options, and overall buzz. The more people it can bring to the platform, the better for Amazon — and the better for the NFL, which consciously has swapped revenue for eyeballs in its placement of a prime-time game.

10 responses to “Report: Amazon to embrace “your game, your way” approach to NFL broadcasts

  1. How about no announcers, except the actual stadium PA announcer. That would be wonderful.

  2. I like the crowd noise, but sometimes I could do without the announcers. Some of them spend too much time laboring the obvious and don’t add anything.

  3. One of the best features of MLB.tv is the option to listen to the Field Mic instead of any announcers. Its super peaceful and interesting to hear the sounds of the game instead of some announcer forcing themselves onto the action trying to get their soundbyte.

  5. Back in the 80’s, NBC produced an NFL game without announcers. They called it “Sounds of the Game”. The piped in the REAL crowd noise and did down and distance using graphics. I loved it and wondered why they didn’t continue with the concept. I certainly hope Amazon goes in this direction.

  6. I always turn off the announcers.
    If they had an audio channel that the announcers actually talked about the previous play instead of gushing endlessly about one of the stars or giving one of their endless irrelevant talking points I’d listen to that.

  7. I want to hear from those who have played the game — within the last 10 years. The game has changed for most of those OG’s. But, if the announcers hasn’t played the game I don’t want to hear them at all. I may as well listen to my GF at that point.

  8. Who really pays attention to NFL announcers? Most of them are mediocre, especially former NFL players. The importance of announcers is to fill in all the dead time surrounding 12 minutes of action in a three-hour telecast. What would be great is to b able to choose different angles to watch the game and replays. End zone cameras show more of the game than we ever see on a TV broadcast. The NFL has to catch up or else they will lose a new generation of would-be fans. But, no, they will will continue to look only at dollar signs so their billionaire owners can get richer–a perfect paradigm for America.

  9. Cut down on the ridiculous stupid TV commercial and the announcers talk and talk and in the end they say nothing

  10. I agree that there is a want for announcer-less games.

    I also think that the alternative approaches to broadcasts is a very interesting topic. They also mention hiring their own broadcast booth. I would not be surprised if Amazon also uses its ownership of Twitch to begin an ew wave of “amatuer broadcasters” that could build a following.

    Lots of fun things to think about (other than it all making Bezos even more money…).

