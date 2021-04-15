Report: Broncos have received calls about DaeSean Hamilton

Getty Images

The Broncos have gotten trade inquiries about receiver DaeSean Hamilton, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Garafolo adds: “I believe that they would move him for the right place. This is a name that I’ll be watching as we get closer to the draft.”

The Broncos have depth at the position with Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Diontae Spencer among their options.

The Broncos drafted Hamilton in the fourth round in 2018, and he has played 46 of a possible 48 games. Hamilton, 26, has seen action on 44 percent, 64 percent and 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps the past three seasons.

He has 81 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns in his career, including 23 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns last season.