Report: Cardinals signing Darece Roberson

The Cardinals are signing former Wayne State receiver Darece Roberson, Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com reports.

Roberson went undrafted in 2020 and did not play last season.

Roberson scored 10 total touchdowns as a senior in 2019, catching 34 passes for 706 yards. He also rushed for 118 yards on 11 carries and handled both kick and punt return duties.

In four years at Wayne State, he had 24 receiving touchdowns and two more on returns.

Roberson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds at Florida Atlantic’s Pro Day on March 30.

The Cardinals have depth at the position, and the receivers room currently includes speedsters Rico Gafford, Andy Isabella and JoJo Ward.