Saints sign Jalen McCleskey

Getty Images

Receiver Jalen McCleskey has agreed to terms with the Saints, his representation, National Sports Agency, announced.

McCleskey’s father, J.J., played 32 games for the Saints from 1994-96 as a defensive back and now coaches the defensive backs at Tulane.

Jalen McCleskey played his final college season at Tulane in 2019 after four years at Oklahoma State. He went undrafted last spring but signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

Atlanta cut McCleskey out of training camp.

McCleskey caught 167 passes for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in four years with Oklahoma State. In his lone season at Tulane, he caught 37 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns.