Seahawks agree to terms with Aldon Smith

Aldon Smith has found a new home.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport report Smith has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Seahawks. Smith was reportedly visiting with Seattle on Wednesday.

After missing four full seasons due to suspensions, Smith returned to the league in 2020 and started all 16 games for the Cowboys. He picked up 5.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits while playing 73 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

Smith’s best game in 2020 came against the Seahawks in Week 3, when he recorded 3.0 sacks and a pair of tackles for loss. He did not record a sack after Week 8, when he brought down Carson Wentz in Dallas’ loss to Philadelphia.

Rapoport also reports the Seahawks tried to trade for Smith last season. But now they have him on the squad.

Smith was the 49ers’ seventh overall pick in the 2011 draft and recorded 33.5 sacks in his first two seasons. But a series of off-field issues derailed his career before he was reinstated last year.