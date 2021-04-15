Steelers announce Vince Williams’ return

Getty Images

Linebacker Vince Williams was released by the Steelers early in the offseason so that the team could create some salary cap room, but that decision didn’t sour him on the club.

Word on Wednesday was that Williams would be re-signing with the Steelers. The team made the move official on Thursday with the announcement that Williams has agreed to a one-year deal.

Williams was a 2013 sixth-round pick in Pittsburgh and has spent his entire professional career with the team. He’s played 121 games and started 69 times over the last eight seasons. Williams has 479 tackles, 20.5 sacks, two interceptions, and six fumble recoveries for his career.

Devin Bush is expected back from last season’s torn ACL and the team also has Robert Spillane at inside linebacker.