Texans sign guard Lane Taylor

Getty Images

Last week free agent guard Lane Taylor visited the Texans, and now he has agreed to stay in Houston.

The Texans and Taylor have agreed to a one-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 31-year-old Taylor has played his entire eight-year NFL career with the Packers. He was usually a starter when healthy, but he’s been riddled by injuries, playing in just three games the last two years, thanks to a torn biceps in 2019 and a torn ACL in 2020.

If Taylor can get healthy, he could be a solid addition to the Texans’ offensive line. In Houston he will reunite with Texans offensive line coach James Campen, who was the Packers’ offensive line coach for Taylor’s first six years in Green Bay.