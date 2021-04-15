Washington Football Team solicits fan input for possible name choices

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is continuing it’s process of soliciting input for its eventual new team name by reaching out to fans to get feedback on their preferences.

In a letter sent to fans on Wednesday, team president Jason Wright updated their process of evaluating possible name choices and included a survey link to a wide selection of possible names.

“This is an ongoing, iterative process – we’ve used focus groups, stakeholder interviews, large-scale surveys, and other qualitative and quantitative approaches to understand what fans want and what types of names resonate with our fans,” Wright wrote in the letter, via Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington. “To that end, we want to ask all of YOU for your input on what kinds of names are most meaningful to you – which concepts represent what you love about this organization and what it means to you.

“Each of you will be shown a small selection from a broader pool of brainstormed names that we’re getting early feedback on. Please note, this is not a vote for the name, but instead an opportunity to capture insights and perspective that will be so important to this next phase of our rebrand journey.”

A selection of the name choices has made its way around Twitter with the surveys appearing to vary in the name choices different fans are being asked to answer. Some of the selections on the surveys – as compiled by J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington – including the Redwolves, Aviators, Wild Hogs, Washington Capitol City Football Club, Warriors, Griffins, Armada, Renegades, Washington DC Football Club, and more.

Wright has said the possibility exists that the team doesn’t pick a new name at all and remains as the Washington Football Team moving forward. The team will continue on for 2021 with that name serving as the interim label with the rebranded final choice taking over for 2022.