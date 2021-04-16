Aaron Donald’s lawyer: Video shows he didn’t commit assault

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was accused of assaulting DeVincent Spriggs this week, but Donald’s lawyer said on Friday that his client hasn’t done anything wrong.

Lawyer Casey White said on 93.7 The Fan that Donald was at a party last Saturday and that Spriggs was escorted out after coming at Donald after allegedly jabbing the All-Pro in the back. White went on to say that Donald and his brother encountered Spriggs again outside the party and that Spriggs swung a bottle at Donald’s head.

White said video and witnesses confirm this as well as the fact that others then “tuned up” Spriggs before Donald intervened as part of an effort to break things up.

“He actually saved Mr. Spriggs from further injury,” White said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s fantastic, from a defense attorney’s perspective, to be honest with you.”

During his appearance, White read what he said was an email from the Pittsburgh Police Department corroborating that video evidence shows no sign of Donald assaulting Spriggs. If that’s the case, there shouldn’t be much chance of a criminal case against the Rams star moving forward.

12 responses to “Aaron Donald’s lawyer: Video shows he didn’t commit assault

  1. You mean the punk’s not going to get paid? Maybe he can get a gig as a sparring partner somewhere.

  2. Lawyer says: “It’s fantastic, from a defense attorney’s perspective, to be honest with you.” The implications of that statement as it pertains to past and future cases is extraordinary. Does he routinely lie?

  4. “ Donald didn’t even have much recollection of what happened when he woke up the next morning with a bump on his head, his attorney said.

    “The first thing Aaron said to me is, ‘I hired you to make this go away — quickly — because I didn’t do anything,’” White relayed.”
    ——

    No recollection but he didn’t do anything? I hired you to make this go away? Hmmmm

  6. So……………if what Mr. White is saying and the e-mail from the Pittsburgh PD is correct as it relates to the video evidence showing that Mr. Donald did not attack Mr. Spriggs, can we conclude that the PD did arrest those that did attack Mr. Spriggs because the video evidence showed them so doing?

  9. If this is true and it sure seems that way. Then this punk should be charged with a false report and assault (swinging a bottle at someone’s head) and anything else they can charge him with.

  10. I read that false reports of assault (both sexual and otherwise) typically are motivated: (1) about 45% by need for an alibi; (2) about 45% by desire for revenge; and (3) about 10$ by a search for a payday. And that payday may not be from the falsely accused, but may also come from insurance fraud, etc. In the case of wealthy and/or famous individuals, the payday component of the equation increases significantly.

    Think on it. Dash cams, car rear cams and belly cams for non-LEOs are a booming industry. It’s easy to see why, these days.

    Here, from what’s been said in the article, it looks like someone was actually trying to provoke a fight in hopes of a payday. It definitely wouldn’t be the first time, with respect to well known football players. I’m glad it was caught on camera, and I hope the false accuser, as well as his lawyer, get the book thrown at them.

  12. “It’s fantastic, from a defense attorney’s perspective, to be honest with you.” LOL!

