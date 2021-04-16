Aaron Donald’s lawyer: Video shows he didn’t commit assault

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was accused of assaulting DeVincent Spriggs this week, but Donald’s lawyer said on Friday that his client hasn’t done anything wrong.

Lawyer Casey White said on 93.7 The Fan that Donald was at a party last Saturday and that Spriggs was escorted out after coming at Donald after allegedly jabbing the All-Pro in the back. White went on to say that Donald and his brother encountered Spriggs again outside the party and that Spriggs swung a bottle at Donald’s head.

White said video and witnesses confirm this as well as the fact that others then “tuned up” Spriggs before Donald intervened as part of an effort to break things up.

“He actually saved Mr. Spriggs from further injury,” White said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s fantastic, from a defense attorney’s perspective, to be honest with you.”

During his appearance, White read what he said was an email from the Pittsburgh Police Department corroborating that video evidence shows no sign of Donald assaulting Spriggs. If that’s the case, there shouldn’t be much chance of a criminal case against the Rams star moving forward.