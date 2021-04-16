Bears sign Marquise Goodwin to a one-year deal

Getty Images

Marquise Goodwin intends to play in 2021, and he has found a place to play in 2021.

The receiver signed a one-year contract with the Bears, the team announced Friday night.

The 49ers traded Goodwin to the Eagles during the 2020 draft weekend, but Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns. Due to the conditions of the trade, Goodwin’s rights reverted back to the 49ers last month.

San Francisco cut Goodwin, making him a free agent.

Goodwin, 30, spent three seasons with the 49ers after four with the Bills. He has 140 catches for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns since the Bills made him a third-round choice in 2013.