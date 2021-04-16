Browns release Sheldon Richardson

Getty Images

When the Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney this week, it gave them 10 first-round picks on their roster.

They are now down to nine. The team announced that defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has been released.

Richardson was a Jets first-round pick in 2013 and signed a three-year deal with the Browns as a free agent in 2019. He appeared in every game for Cleveland over the last two years and had 126 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

The move clears $11 million in cap space for the Browns while leaving over $1.6 million in dead money.

Richardson spent four years with the Jets, one year with the Seahawks, and one year with the Vikings before joining the Browns. He will now be on the move again.