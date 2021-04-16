Chargers players say many of them will not attend in-person workouts

Getty Images

Chargers players have joined their peers from many other teams in releasing a statement about their plans for in-person workouts this offseason.

Like those other teams, the statement concerns players opting out of voluntary, in-person work. In the case of the Chargers, it won’t be 100 percent of the players who are staying away from the facility.

“We had a virtual offseason last year that protected us and our families from a pandemic, but also showed beneficial to our overall health and safety,” the statement said. “We have a right in our CBA to choose whether or not we attend in-person offseason workouts and many on our team have made the decision to not attend.”

“NFL players are professionals who work to perfect our craft throughout the year regardless of where we are, and we respect every player’s decision to do what is best for him and his family. We know players on our team will continue to be in touch with each other to get ready for the season in the fall.”

The first phase of offseason programs opens on Monday with virtual meetings and small groups of players allowed to do strength and conditioning work. The NFL said this week that May 19 will be the first week of in-person work.