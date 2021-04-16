Chris Carson: Russell Wilson “definitely was in my ear” about staying in Seattle

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wasn’t shy about expressing his desire to see the team make some changes this offseason, but he wasn’t looking for a whole new set of teammates.

Running back Chris Carson became a free agent last month and said on Thursday that “there were definitely some teams that made it tough” to re-sign with the Seahawks. One of the reasons why he eventually made his way back to Seattle on a two-year deal was what he was hearing from Wilson before and after he hit the open market.

“He was definitely in my ear,” Carson said, via the team’s website. “We talked about it before the season ended that we didn’t want this to be the last year we played with each other. He definitely was in my ear during the offseason.”

Wilson and the Seahawks may not be together for the long haul, but the comments made by Carson and defensive end Carlos Dunlap after re-signing with the team certainly point to him being around for the near future.