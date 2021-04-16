DeMarcus Walker announces he’s joining Texans

Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker announced via his instagram account that he is joining the Houston Texans.

Walker had a free agent visit with the Texans last week. Walker’s post to his instagram account was tagged in Houston and had several instances of Texans logos and sights as part of the announcement.

Walker was a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2017 out of Florida State. He’s appeared in 36 games with five starts during his four seasons in Denver, recording 51 tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He’s coming off a career-best 4.5 sacks last year for the Broncos.

Walker joins Maliek Collins, Derek Rivers, Jaleel Johnson and Vincent Taylor as additions to the Texans defensive line this offseason.