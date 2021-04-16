Dolphins players “stand in solidarity” with those who skip in-person workouts

Getty Images

Dolphins players have become the 14th team to announce that at least some of their players will not participate in voluntary in-person offseason workouts.

The Broncos, Seahawks, Browns, Giants, Patriots, Lions, Bears, Raiders, Bucs, Jets, Chargers, Falcons and Steelers are the others who have released similar statements through the NFLPA in recent days.

“Our team came together to discuss the current situation regarding COVID-19 and the lack of clear and timely protocols put into place by the NFL,” Dolphins players said in a statement. “The most significant fact from that discussion was the health and safety benefits of a fully virtual offseason. Last year, league-wide injury data showed players experienced a 23 percent reduction in missed time.

“For these reasons, the Miami Dolphins stand in solidarity with players across the league who are making informed decisions to exercise their right to not attend voluntary in-person workouts this offseason. We will hold each other accountable in making sure every player is getting their work in. Fins Up!”

The virtual portion of the offseason program begins Monday. The NFL announced Wednesday that Phase Three, the only phase that will consist of on-field work, will include 10 on-field voluntary in-person practices and a three-day mandatory minicamp that will run from May 24-June 18.