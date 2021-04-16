Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie wants to keep playing

Getty Images

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie turned 35 last week. He hasn’t played since 2019, and he played only nine games total in 2018-19. So Rodgers-Cromartie’s career appears over.

But the cornerback has not given up on playing.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Rodgers-Cromartie “hasn’t given up on the idea of playing . . . and has workouts scheduled post-draft.”

Rapoport adds that Rodgers-Cromartie will coach only if he gets no playing opportunities. In January, Tennessee State announced Rodgers-Cromartie as a volunteer coach for the 2021 season.

Rodgers-Cromartie played at the school before the Cardinals drafted him in the first round in 2008. He played for six teams over 12 NFL seasons.

He announced his retirement in 2019 before changing his mind and signing with Washington. Rodgers-Cromartie lasted only two games before landing on injured reserve, though.