J.C. Jackson signs tender with Patriots

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has decided to accept his one-year tender offer from the Patriots.

Jackson has signed the one-year deal that gives him a $3.384 million salary for the 2021 season, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots put a second-round tender on Jackson as a restricted free agent, meaning if another team had signed him to an offer sheet, the Patriots could have either allowed him to leave and taken that team’s second-round draft pick, or matched the offer and kept Jackson in New England.

Now Jackson is poised to remain in New England for the 2021 season and hit free agency in 2022. Although the Patriots could still trade Jackson or sign him to a long-term deal, it appears that the most likely scenario is Jackson plays this season with the Patriots and hopes a good year results in a big payday next offseason.