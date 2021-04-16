Jason McCourty visiting Giants

Getty Images

The McCourty twins may be splitting up.

Devin McCourty remains under contract to the Patriots, but Jason McCourty is a free agent and he’s drawing interest from another team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McCourty is visiting with the Giants.

It’s the first visit of the offseason for McCourty, who went to high school and college in New Jersey. He said recently that he has been looking for “an opportunity to compete” in 2021.

McCourty spent the last three seasons with his brother in New England. He started 11 of 16 games last season and finished the year with 42 tackles.

The Giants signed Adoree' Jackson last month to go with James Bradberry, Isaac Yiadom, Darnay Holmes, Quincy Wilson, and Madre Harper at cornerback.