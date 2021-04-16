Many Falcons will skip voluntary workouts, but team is not unanimous

Getty Images

Players on the Falcons are the latest to release a statement through the NFL Players Association about skipping voluntary workouts, although the Falcons’ statement makes clear that some players are not in agreement.

The statement from Falcons players today says only that “many” players won’t work out with the team, but it’s unclear whether the players skipping the workouts represent a majority.

“Many of our players will decide to exercise their right to not attend the voluntary offseason program,” the statement said. “That right is afforded to every player through our CBA. While our team is not unanimous, we respect the decisions of every player across the league and will remain professional in our approach to the game. Injury data and game performance last year show that a virtual offseason is beneficial to player health and safety. In addition, many of our players feel unsafe entering the facility as COVID protocols remain unclear.”

That the team is not unanimous makes clear that the Falcons will have offseason workouts, and some players will be there. So while the NFLPA is trying to rally players to stay away, they’re not getting everyone on board.