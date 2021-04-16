Many Jets players will not attend in-person workouts

Getty Images

Jets players have issued a statement about their plans for offseason workouts.

It is similar to many of the other ones we have seen issued in recent days in saying that a good number of the team’s players have chosen not to participate in the in-person portion of the program.

“Football is a labor of love for our men, who work year-round to stay in shape and prepare ourselves to perform at the highest level,” the statement said. “Given that we are still in a pandemic and based on the facts provided to our membership by our union about the health and safety benefits of a virtual offseason, many of us will exercise our CBA right and not attend in-person voluntary workouts.”

“We respect that every player has a right to make a decision about what is best for him and his family, and we stand in solidarity with other players across the NFL who are making informed choices about this offseason.”

Nearly half of the teams in the league have issued statements regarding plans for some or all of the team’s players to opt out of the voluntary in-person work. The first phase of offseason programs begins on Monday.