Marshawn Lynch becomes part owner of professional soccer team in Oakland

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch continues to have very close ties to his hometown of Oakland.

Via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, Lynch has become part owner of the Oakland Roots of the USL Championship league.

“Growing up in The Town, we always could count on the pro teams in this area, but with most of those ones that I grew up with gone, I knew the minute I heard about the opportunity to join Oakland Roots, it wasn’t just something I wanted to do, it was something I had to do,” Lynch said in a statement, according to Inman.

The Roots play a 32-game season, from May 8 until October 30. They play at Laney Stadium. Their home opener happens on June 19, against Sacramento Republic FC.

The best news for Lynch is that his signature gesture, for which he was fined multiple times, is a fairly common move in soccer.