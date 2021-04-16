Marshawn Lynch teams up with Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss vaccine reluctance

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch showed a fearlessness in his 12 seasons in the NFL. When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, the former NFL running back admits his fear.

Lynch premiered a 30-minute interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on his YouTube channel Friday.

Lynch admitted he has not had a shot, and explained to Fauci the reluctance many in his community and other communities of color have of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

“We don’t seem to be on the well-received end of those situations,’’ Lynch said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “I mean, I believe there is an education-type situation, and not so much the vaccination, but any time we have been told we are going to be in a situation to have something gave to us or put in our communities to help us, it seemed to turn out very bad for us.’’

Fauci called Lynch’s skepticism “a really good point.’’ He noted three different vaccines were tested on 30,000 or more people, including Blacks and Hispanics.

“I totally respect the reluctance that African Americans have about things like this because you’re absolutely right the history of how the federal government, going back decades, particularly in the area of medical issues, how they’ve treated African Americans has not been something to be proud of,” Fauci said. “When we get over this outbreak, I hope we don’t forget all the things you are talking about. What we’ve got to remember is let’s get through this coronavirus pandemic now. Let’s get African Americans and Hispanics vaccinated. But when it’s over, let’s try and make a commitment that would likely last for decades and decades to try and turn around those conditions that got African Americans behind the eight ball in the first place. That’s what we’ve got to do.’’

Lynch, who grew up in Oakland, said his goal was to educate communities of color, providing the information necessary for each individual to make the best decision for him or her.

“It’s all educational for me,” Lynch said, via the Associated Press. “Hopefully, this gets across to the individuals that need the information, that need the education. Hopefully, it makes an impact.”