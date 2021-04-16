Martin Mayhew: WFT “very confident and comfortable” with our QBs

Getty Images

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said recently that the team is not feeling pressure to find their long-term starting quarterback this offseason and General Manager Martin Mayhew sent a similar message during a Friday press conference.

Ryan Fitzpatrick joined the team as a free agent last month and sits at the top of a depth chart that also features Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen, and Steven Montez. On Friday, Mayhew said that the team is content heading into the season with that group of players.

“We do feel very confident and comfortable with the quarterbacks on our roster now,” Mayhew said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

That comfort level doesn’t rule out the possibility of Washington adding a quarterback in the draft, but it would seem to make it less likely that they’re going to package other assets with the No. 19 pick to move up the board for one of the top prospects.