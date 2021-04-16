Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We’re respectful of the legal process

Getty Images

While Deshaun Watson is currently facing lawsuits from 22 women, the Texans are preparing for the draft and the start of their offseason program.

Speaking to the media for his pre-draft press conference on Friday, General Manager Nick Caserio said he had no comment on Watson’s situation and status with the team.

“I know Cal [McNair] and ownership put a letter out a few weeks ago, just relative to the organizational stance, relative to where we are. So I don’t have anything to add other than it’s a legal process,” Caserio said. “We’re respectful of the legal process and where that is. So we’re focused on today. We’re focused on getting ready for the offseason program and getting ready for the draft. So that’s where our focus is.”

Caserio was also asked about contingency plans for quarterback relative to Watson’s situation and didn’t get into specifics.

“We’re not going to get into a lot of hypotheticals, a lot of speculation,” Caserio said. “I’m not really good at that. Maybe someone else is better at that than me. If you want to speculate, probably go buy bitcoin and focus on that. We’re going to focus on the things we can control, which is getting ready for the draft and trying to take advantage of the opportunities to continue to add to our team and build our roster. And we’ll just take it one day at a time and focus on the things we can control.”

The Texans did sign quarterback Tyrod Taylor in free agency, so the team does effectively have a plan in place if Watson is unavailable — suspended or otherwise. But for now, all Caserio can do is watch the process play out much like everyone else.