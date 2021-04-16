Oddsmakers project Chiefs for best record in the NFL

Getty Images

The betting odds say the Chiefs are heading into the 2021 season as the favorites to finish with the best record in the NFL.

The win totals posted by William Hill today have the Chiefs’ over/under at 12 wins, which is the highest in the NFL.

That would project to a record of 12-5, a strange-looking record we’ll have to get accustomed to now that the NFL is playing 17-game seasons.

The Chiefs were also the early favorites to have the best record in the NFL a year ago, with their win total over/under set at 11.5 wins in a 16-game season. The Chiefs hit the over, going 14-2.