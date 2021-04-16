Patrick Mahomes: Defeat helps you more than success

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has done a ton in his young career.

Mahomes, 25, has earned league MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors in four seasons. He’s made three Pro Bowls in three full seasons as a starter. He has a 38-8 record in the regular season and 6-2 in the postseason as a starter.

Mahomes, though, is coming off the most painful loss of his young career. The Chiefs lost to the Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes told CNBC Make It’s series Top of the Game that defeat might help him become an even better player. (If that’s even possible.)

“People see me on the field playing and winning a lot of football games, and [they see] the contract and the different businesses that I work with, and they think that everything I’m doing is kind of just working out,” Mahomes said. “I think defeat helps you more than success. I just do whatever I can to be better and learn from the mistakes.”

Mahomes has played with a chip on his shoulder his entire career. He hasn’t forgotten the fact that he went 10th overall in the 2017 draft, the second quarterback selected after Mitchell Trubisky went No. 2 overall. He also reminded everyone last year when he was only fourth on the NFL’s Top 100 list as voted on by the league’s players.

Losing is his biggest motivator, Mahomes said.

“When you lose on a football field or if you invest in a company that doesn’t work out, or whatever it is, I think that helps you out more because it drives you to learn from your mistakes. It drives you to be better the next time,” he said. “I just continue to try to make myself better. I think that’s been the biggest thing that I’ve done my entire life: No matter the success or the failure that I have the previous season, I just try to continue to make myself better every single day.

“That’s all you can do. If you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse. I know it sounds cliche, but it’s true.”