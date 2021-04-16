Penei Sewell training at right tackle in addition to left tackle

Getty Images

It’s not clear what team will draft tackle Penei Sewell in the first round, so Sewell is preparing for that possibility that he might join a club with an established left tackle.

That’s where Sewell played at Oregon before opting out of the 2020 season, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is also training as a right tackle in order to familiarize himself with playing on the other side of the line.

One of the top tackles in last year’s draft class made the opposite move when he hit the NFL. Jedrick Wills played right tackle at Alabama, but moved to the left side with the Browns and started every game during his rookie season.

Sewell’s work this offseason should help make for a smoother transition to a new spot, although we’ll have to wait another couple of weeks to see if that will be in the cards.