Steelers players say they will not attend voluntary in-person workouts

Getty Images

Continuing the trend from around the league, the Steelers players announced in a statement released by the NFLPA that they will not participate in voluntary in-person workouts during the offseason program.

This is now the 10th team to have players make an announcement that at least some players will not attend the offseason program, following the Raiders, Browns, Giants, Patriots, Broncos, Seahawks, Lions, Bears, and Buccaneers.

“We should not be made to compromise our health and safety,” the statement reads. “With the current pandemic still affecting our communities and country, and the lack of clear protocols and protections regarding returning to work at full capacity, the players of the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to exercise our right to not participate in voluntary in-person activities.

“A virtual offseason helped keep us safe to not only start, but finish the regular season as safety as possible and it makes no sense for us to risk infection or injury in the spring if we don’t have to. The protections we had in place last year are not fully in place now and remain unclear. We are professionals and are committed to being in the best shape possible. Our team holds each other accountable to the highest professional standards and we will prepare as we always do to be the best for Steelers Nation.”

Phase I of the offseason program is slated to begin on Monday, which will consist of virtual meetings and go for an extended period of four weeks. Teams won’t be able to begin their set of 10, on-field OTA practices until late May.