DeMaurice Smith: Players are saying no to coaches pressuring them to attend voluntary workouts

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 17, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT
NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith says that while offseason workouts at team facilities are officially voluntary, coaches are trying to pressure players to show up. And increasing numbers of players, Smith says, are telling their coaches no.

“What a lot of players have said that they’ve heard from their coaches is that they need to show up,” Smith said on ESPN. “We’ve known for years that this is a voluntary workout where a lot of coaches put their finger on the scale, and while they call it voluntary, they expect players to show up. I think that what you’re seeing now is for the first time, players exercising their voice, or one of the first time people exercising their voice to say no. And frankly it’s probably one of the few times that coaches have ever heard players say no. And for some players it’s probably the first time they’ve said no to their coach. But this is a negotiated, bargained for, voluntary offseason workout.”

Smith is right that the players negotiated for these workouts to be voluntary. It’s also well known in the NFL that if you’re one of the many players on the 90-man offseason roster who has a tough competition to make the 53-man regular season roster, skipping voluntary workouts is a great way to find yourself out of the league altogether.

It’s going to be interesting to see, then, how many of the players who go through with the NFLPA’s recommendation that they stay home are the types of star players who know their jobs are safe, and how many are the ones who know they have an uphill climb just to make the roster. The majority of star players may very well stay home, while the majority of non-starters will probably show up in an effort to make the roster.

For his part, Smith says last offseason showed that the players don’t need to be in team facilities during the offseason.

“There are four unassailable facts when it comes to our offseason,” Smith said. “Number one, it is entirely voluntary. Number two, last year we saw a 30 percent reduction in concussions and a 23 percent reduction in missed time. Last year also saw us not have an entire offseason at all. And we know that it resulted in entirely great football with us completing a full season.”

Smith did acknowledge that around 230 players in the NFL have workout bonuses in their contracts, and he said the union wouldn’t pressure those players not to participate in voluntary workouts.

“We’ve told those players this union is never going to stand in the way of money they’ve negotiated with teams,” he said. “Go on in. It’s voluntary, if you’ve negotiated that into your contract no one is asking you to give up money you’ve negotiated.”

But for the rest of the union membership, Smith is hoping they’ll stay home — and hoping they won’t find that it costs them their roster spots.

  1. Don’t be stupid guys just look what happened to the covid opt out guys. Do they have jobs? This job has a shelf life don’t throw any of it away the union won’t reward you with anything. Now going to practice will reward you with a better shot of more checks

  2. Well all work is voluntary for all of us , we don’t HAVE to go no one makes us …. but our bosses put their finger on the scale .

  3. Hmmm… a pro sports team with a shortage of players…

    Who will be the 2021 NFL’s version of Major League’s ‘Willie Mays Hayes’?

    Willie Mays Hayes: [runs in his pajamas along with the two players already being timed]
    Pepper Leach: Who the hell is that?
    [Hayes overtakes the other 2 players despite their head start. Leach shows his time on the stopwatch to Lou Brown]
    Lou Brown: Get him a uniform.

  4. The absolute HORRORS these players are facing when coaches want them all to get better as a team and start preparing for a season. This like most things happening today is all cosmic theater

  5. DeMaurice Smith is a horrible union head, in my opinion. He does more to divide his members than bring them together. I can’t for the life of me figure out why the players allow him to keep his job.
    As for the players not participating in “voluntary” workouts, I feel bad for the head coaches. They are trying to develop their teams the best way they know how and establish the all-important team chemistry. The job is hard enough when everyone is participating. If I had my way, the head coach wouldn’t remember who showed up and who didn’t, and when the opening kick off of the season happens, the players who didn’t bother to show up would be sitting on the bench and the guys who showed up would be playing.
    It will never happen, of course, but I’d love to see it. if I were an owner, I’d order him to do it and wouldn’t care if we lost the game 100 to 0. It’s my opinion that the players need an eye opening message sent to them, and that would be a great way to do it.

  7. Coaches should look up what the word voluntary means. It doesn’t mean what they think it means. Either call it mandatory or stop demanding players show up.

    Its hilarious how these coaches call it voluntary in the off-season but have no problem making practice in season optional for those that have veteran status or “injuries” you know when the games actually matter.

    Seriously if a player isn’t talented or smart enough to be ready for the season in training camp, you dont have the right players on your team. Heck I’ve been to many training camps of what I would consider Club Med.

  9. Practice is tedious..especially if you are a veteran..the season is long and being away from the facilities a bit longer is probably a mental boost for some ..it was negotiated to be voluntary so ok ..just don’t blame it on the pandemic

