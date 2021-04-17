Joe Buck to tryout for Jeopardy!, too

Getty Images

“What is a disgusting act?”

That could soon be a fitting correct question for a category dubbed something like Celebrate Good Times with an answer along the lines of, “I called Randy Moss pretending to drop his pants and then rubbing his butt on a Lambeau goalpost this.”

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Joe Buck will serve as a guest host on Jeopardy!, a stint that will put him in the mix for the full-time job. Marchand explains that the tryout will impact Buck’s schedule as the primary play-by-play announcer for FOX’s NFL and MLB games.

The news comes one day after the conclusion of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ two-week stint as the guest host. Rodgers has made clear his desire to secure the job. He’s now in competition with Buck for the position.

The show has had a broad collection of guest hosts in 2021, following the passing of long-time host Alex Trebek. Other guest hosts include Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Oz, Ken Jennings, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Mayin Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.