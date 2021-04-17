Joe Buck to tryout for Jeopardy!, too

Posted by Mike Florio on April 17, 2021, 11:09 AM EDT
Celebrities Visit "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" - September 06, 20
Getty Images

What is a disgusting act?

That could soon be a fitting correct question for a category dubbed something like Celebrate Good Times with an answer along the lines of, “I called Randy Moss pretending to drop his pants and then rubbing his butt on a Lambeau goalpost this.”

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Joe Buck will serve as a guest host on Jeopardy!, a stint that will put him in the mix for the full-time job. Marchand explains that the tryout will impact Buck’s schedule as the primary play-by-play announcer for FOX’s NFL and MLB games.

The news comes one day after the conclusion of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ two-week stint as the guest host. Rodgers has made clear his desire to secure the job. He’s now in competition with Buck for the position.

The show has had a broad collection of guest hosts in 2021, following the passing of long-time host Alex Trebek. Other guest hosts include Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, Katie Couric, Dr. Oz, Ken Jennings, Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Mayin Bialik, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

11 responses to “Joe Buck to tryout for Jeopardy!, too

  1. The only way I’d be happy if Joe Buck got the Jeopardy host job is if he’d get off all sports commentary jobs.
    Buck is the most arrogant announcer in sports.

  2. the tryout will impact Buck’s schedule as the primary play-by-play announcer for FOX’s NFL and MLB games.
    —–
    I guess every dark cloud does have a silver lining!

  3. That 18 mill a year Jeopardy! host salary is enticing to some I see. Joe Buck is not making that at FOX, trust me on this.

    Aaron did it to honor Alex and because he is a huge fan of the show. Some of the others are seeing dollar signs.

  4. Dr Oz has probably been the most disappointing guest host so far…

    “Hold my beer,” – Joe Buck

  5. PLEASE!!!

    Joe Buck is nothing but for his father. He’s the worst announcer in all of sports.

  7. I wonder during the show if he will treat it like a football game and bring up Rogers name even though he isn’t playing in the game?

  8. Make it stop. When is this madness going to end? We’ve seen more than enough former athletes and sports announcers working for game shows. It’s like the over-saturation of Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson all over again.

  9. Alex Trebek was perfect for the gig-droll, dry, & a great sense of humor. Joe Buck is dry with no sense of humor & is the polar opposite of droll.

  10. Joe Buck is a buffoon. I hope Artie Lange shows up and makes fun of Buck for the whole show. Like he did on Bucks awful talk show.

  11. This would be a horrible move by Jeopardy. At least Troy Aikman can give a unique perspective to the viewing audience because he actually played the game of football and won 3 Super Bowls….on the other hand Joe Buck contributes absolutely nothing.

