Man who accused Aaron Donald of assault apologizes, says he made a mistake

Getty Images

The man who accused Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald of assault is now apologizing to Donald, saying he was mistaken about who injured him in a fight early Sunday morning.

The accuser, DeVincent Spriggs, suffered injuries in the fight and originally claimed Donald attacked him. But security camera footage did not show that, and Spriggs now says he was wrong about who hit him in the fight.

“I wanted to make this statement public. And to extend an apology to Aaron for what he’s gone through, but I clearly know this was not him,” Spriggs’ attorney, Todd Hollis, said in a statement to KDKA.

Donald’s attorney says that it was Spriggs who started the fight by swinging a bottle at Donald, causing others to jump on Spriggs, and that Donald actually saved Spriggs by breaking up the fight.